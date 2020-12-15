Left Menu
We're not winning and we have to take bullets: Arteta

Arsenal's performance in this season of Premier League so far has been far from good, and manager Mikel Arteta stressed that it is not a time to hide rather they have to face it bravely. He even went on to say that they have to "take the bullets" for not winning games.

Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's performance in this season of Premier League so far has been far from good, and manager Mikel Arteta stressed that it is not a time to hide rather they have to face it bravely. He even went on to say that they have to "take the bullets" for not winning games. Arsenal are currently placed in the 15th position on the Premier League table with just 13 points from 12 games. In the five previous games, Arsenal registered four defeats and one draw.

"I feel the pressure all of the time. When we have those spells, everything has not been beautiful. The last few months of last summer there were a lot of difficult moments, believe me. There wasn't everything nice and easy and enjoyable. Obviously, when you are winning, you create a different mood. Then the pressure once you win is to win again, the pressure is always going to exist, I prefer that," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "That pressure when you are always thinking about winning and going into the next trophy but this is our reality right now and we have to face it. We have to face it being brave, fighting and no one giving up. It's not time to hide, it's time to put your face and your body on the line and at the moment, I'm sorry, but we have to take the bullets. We're not winning football matches and you have to put your chest out [and say], 'Hit me' because you have the right to hit me, because I'm not winning. What else can I do? Put my head down, work harder and try to do things better and improve. It's how we have to approach this in my opinion," he added. Currently, Arsenal are preparing for the game against Southampton, who are placed on the fourth position on the standings with 23 points. Arteta said he is expecting the same attitude from his players in the coming match but aiming for a "different outcome".

"Yes, but the motivation is that... after the results we have had in the last weeks, I've seen the desire and attitude that the players show in every game regardless of the result, and I am expecting exactly the same on Wednesday just with a different outcome and winning that football match," he said. Arsenal will take on Southampton on Wednesday. (ANI)

