Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors

All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia (FFA) and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended the sessions as the Course Instructors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:08 IST
AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia (FFA) and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended the sessions as the Course Instructors. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, thanked FC Barcelona and Football Federation Australia saying their inputs will "complement" the Indian instructors.

"Global Grassroots Methodologies, especially unique development researches by FC Barcelona and the Football Federation of Australia, will complement our existing knowledge and expertise," he said. "The AIFF is dedicated to working continuously on different avenues to develop the grassroots and the overall standard of Indian Football," Das said in an AIFF release.

Isac Doru, Technical Director, AIFF, labelled this course as a "direct line of interaction" with the educators and opined that their feedback about the youth development program will aid the overall process in the future. "It was a very useful occasion for me to have this direct line of interaction with the educators, especially listening to their own opinions about the youth development football program and the necessity of starting it at the youngest age possible."

"We discussed the factors that influence the success of this program and the importance of putting youngsters into real game situations. The game is very important for the coaches, helping them to develop their game-reading ability and finding the right way to assess the players' performance during the games," he mentioned. Swati Kothari, GM (S&O) & International Relations, AIFF, highlighted the "relation with global stakeholders" will play a role as Indian Football moves forward together. "The relation with global stakeholders will surely enhance the enthusiasm of our educators," she said.

Savio Medeira, Head of Coach Education, AIFF, discussed various elements of grassroots football with the participants during the workshop. "Grassroots is the foundation of a country's entire football ecosystem and as per the AIFF's vision, we put paramount importance on that. We, categorically, need to emphasize on seven components -- Passion, Leadership, Integrity, Respect, Teamwork, Professionalism and Inclusivity to grow more footballers in the future," the former Blue Tigers head coach said.

Danny Abboud praised the coaches and he was pleased with their "passion and enthusiasm" in coaching. "The coaches were extremely confident during this seminar and their questions were very much relevant to Grassroots Development. I am pleased with the depth of the questions, their inputs during the discussions, and mostly, their passion and enthusiasm in coaching," he shared.

Jordi Fernandez underlined the importance of building a strong professional relationship between a player and a coach to enhance the overall performance. "Working with one of the best clubs in the world will always impact on continuous learning. A strong professional relationship between a player and a coach enhances the quality of coaches and has a direct impact on player-centered coaching as well as a team's performance," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say; Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers saySamples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were...

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effectBoutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 800 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tue...

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020