Ind vs Aus: Wade definitely an option to open, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday said that Matthew Wade is definitely an option for the side to open in the upcoming first Test of the four-match series against India. The first Test of the four-match series, between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Australia's opening batsman Joe Burns has been woefully out of form for the last three weeks so the hosts are in a dilemma as to who should open the batting for them in the first Test. There have been calls to use Wade as the make-shift opener as Australia has confirmed they are looking to play Cameron Green as an all-rounder. "He's (Wade) certainly an option to open the batting. No doubt about that. I think we've got a number of guys who are willing to open the batting. That says a lot about our group, not just Wadey. But Wadey in particular, we saw against New Zealand last year with the short-ball stuff, he's willing to put his body on the line for his team," said Paine.

"We know he's as tough as nails and he'll do a good job no matter where he bats. Obviously, we have got a scenario where we could have a different opener and we've had a number of guys put their hand up to do it if that's the best thing for the team. That's a great thing for us," he added. India had defeated Australia 2-1 during the 2018-19 series and this was the first time, that India managed to win a Test series on Australian soil. However, during that series, the Paine-led side was without David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was suspended for one year for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

"Having them (Warner and Smith) back has clearly been a great thing for our team, certainly for me to have two very experienced players out there with me has helped, there's no doubt about that. Those guys are two of the best players in the world, they have played in lots of Test matches for Australia, lots of big matches, lots of big series, so their experience not only for me to lean on but for our whole group has been awesome, and the way they've been around our group for the last 12 months has been unbelievably good, so we're very lucky to have them back," said Paine. When asked about being the Test captain of the Test side, Paine said: "In terms of my captaincy or performance in this team, it's been okay. I've got a role to play in this group as everyone else does, as long as I keep doing that, then we're all happy. My job is to wicketkeep, captain, and try and score some handy runs and bat with the tail and that's my role and I think I have been performing it pretty well."

"We will wait and see, I have said from the very start that I wouldn't look past another series, for me, the focus is on Adelaide and after that on Melbourne, at the moment my eyes are firmly set on this series and that's about it," he added. The Border-Gavaskar series will be telecasted on Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 1, and Sony six channels. The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at Adelaide.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)