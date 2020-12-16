Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was surprised to see Rahul not playing pink-ball practice game, says Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has said that he was surprised to see KL Rahul not playing the three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia A last week.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:12 IST
Was surprised to see Rahul not playing pink-ball practice game, says Laxman
Former India batsman VVS Laxman (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has said that he was surprised to see KL Rahul not playing the three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia A last week. The first Test of the four-match series, between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Last week, the Indians played a three-day practice game with the pink ball. The match ended as a draw and for the Indians, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari scored centuries in the second innings. Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Laxman said: "I think it's the batting line-up and it's the opening combination. When we see the practice games, I was surprised that KL Rahul was not playing the only practice match with the pink ball. That means he is not in the fray as far as the first Test is concerned, which means it has to be decided between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill."

Laxman also cited how both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill don't have the desired experience of playing in Australia. The former India batsman also said that the biggest challenge for India would be to decide an opening partner alongside Mayank Agarwal. "Prithvi Shaw, low in confidence, Shubman Gill hasn't played a single Test match, so inexperience is there as far as the opening partner, who is going to open with Mayank Agarwal. So, that's the biggest question I feel Virat Kohli has in front of him," said Laxman.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during the 2018-19 series and this was the first time, that India managed to win a Test series on Australian soil. However, during that series, the Paine-led side was without David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was suspended for one year for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at Adelaide. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals COVID-19 cuts into college students' drinking

When college campuses closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quantity of alcohol consumed by students decreased significantly if they went from living with peers to living with parents, according to a new report. The report ...

Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every IndianIndia celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pa...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING(CORRECTED)

KOLKATA,Dec.16PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,800.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,900.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.49,960.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.47,400.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.48,110.00 PER 10 GMS. ---- PTI SA...

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020