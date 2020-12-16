Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India have enough batting to win without Kohli, Rohit: Tendulkar

Last time the experience element was missing, it was evident." Another concern for Tendulkar is that the series opens with the day-night match in Adelaide from Thursday, India's first test since February and only their second ever under the lights. "The last test should have been the pink ball match so that gradual transition is there," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:45 IST
Cricket-India have enough batting to win without Kohli, Rohit: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is confident India have the batting depth and talent to overcome the absences of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their four-test series against Australia.

Skipper Virat Kohli will fly home after this week's series opener in Adelaide for the birth of his first child and injured opening batsman Rohit will miss at least the first two tests. However, Tendulkar told Reuters that India still have enough runs in the side to compensate and deliver a second successive series victory in Australia following their maiden triumph in 2018.

"Our batting has enough depth," the 47-year-old, who remains the most prolific run-scorer in tests, said by telephone late on Tuesday. "Rohit wasn't there in New Zealand also, it's not the first time that we are travelling without Rohit.

"Nothing is guaranteed ... sometimes players get injured and are ruled out of a tournament or an entire series. One has to be prepared to play without whoever that individual is. "Eventually it is about the team, not about individuals."

Tendulkar, who captained India in 25 tests before standing down to focus on his batting, backed fellow Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to successfully step into Kohli's shoes as skipper for the last three tests. "I've seen Ajinkya lead earlier. He's quite a calm, composed guy, balanced guy. He's aggressive but he's in control," he said.

"I've seen him closely, he's someone who wants to learn, who wants to grasp as many things as possible. I find him a very sincere, hardworking player." Tendulkar expects batting to decide the series and said building partnerships would be crucial for both sides as their bowling strengths are evenly matched.

In 2018, India defeated an Australia side without Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving bans from a ball-tampering scandal, and Tendulkar said their return, plus the emergence of Marnus Labuschagne, would made this series more difficult for the tourists. "If you look at Australia's batting lineup, it is far better than last time," he added.

"They have more experience. Last time the experience element was missing, it was evident." Another concern for Tendulkar is that the series opens with the day-night match in Adelaide from Thursday, India's first test since February and only their second ever under the lights.

"The last test should have been the pink ball match so that gradual transition is there," he said. "We haven't played test cricket for 10 months and now the first test match that we will play will be with pink ball. Ideally players would have found a normal test match an easier transition maybe." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical, EU says

The European Unions chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.The United Kingdom left the EU in January bu...

China's blue-chip index closes higher on consumer shares; SMIC slumps

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index ended ...

WhatsApp to help users in India buy 'sachet-sized' health insurance by year-end

WhatsApp on Wednesday said it expects to facilitate the purchase of affordable sachet-sized health insurance through its platform by the end of the year as part of its efforts to provide users in India with greater access to financial solut...

Uttarakhand CM pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers here at Gandhi Park on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Rawat in an official statement said, I pay tribute to all the soldiers of the Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020