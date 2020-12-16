Left Menu
Development News Edition

Langer "worried" about concussed Pucovski

Australia coach Justin Langer conceded he is worried about Will Pucovski after the youngster suffered his ninth concussion but added that he forsees a long successful career for the rookie opener. It was the 22-year-olds ninth concussion, not all from cricket.Langer said that the youngster would have received a baggy green had the unfortunate incident not occurred.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:21 IST
Langer "worried" about concussed Pucovski

Australia coach Justin Langer conceded he is ''worried'' about Will Pucovski after the youngster suffered his ninth concussion but added that he forsees a long successful career for the rookie opener. Pucovski, who was primed to open in the opening Test in Adelaide starting on Thursday, was ruled out after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game between Australia A and India A.

''Will has had multiple concussions now. We're obviously keeping a close eye on him. He's back home with his family at the moment,'' Langer was quoted as saying by 'Fox Sports'. Pucovski was hit on the front of his protective equipment by India's reserve pacer Kartik Tyagi. It was the 22-year-old's ninth concussion, not all from cricket.

Langer said that the youngster would have received a baggy green had the unfortunate incident not occurred. ''I'm worried about Will because he got hit again the other day, and he almost certainly would have played this first Test match, so I feel for him,'' the 50-year-old said.

''He'll recover well then we just have to keep following the protocols. If they go through the stages and are fit for selection then we have a choice to select them or not … if they don't, it's taken out of our hands.'' Langer, who himself suffered several head knocks, said bouncers were a ''part of the game''. ''It's part of the game. Unfortunately, we get hit. I can only go from personal experience, what I've felt and also seen.

''But If you can get through it then there's no reason why you can't have a long and very, very successful domestic and hopefully international career,'' Langer added. Three Australian player suffered concussions recently. After Pucovski was ruled out, promising all-rounder Cameron Green and bowler Harry Conway sustained concussions during the warm-up game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blessed with smart brain, Rahane should lead India well against Australia: Tendulkar

Ajinkya Rahane is blessed with a smart brain and should be able lead India well against Australia in the three Tests with his controlled aggression, says iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Rahane will take over captaincy from Virat Kohli after the fi...

Central agri laws a step towards doubling farmers' income: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the new central agriculture laws are in the interest of farmers and a major step towards doubling their income. Addressing a farmers conference at the Rishikul ground in Har...

M&M shares close with 2 pc gain as Co to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM closed the day with nearly 2 per cent gain after the firm said it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month to partially offset the impact of rise in input cost...

Indian wealth-tech segment to be $60 bn opportunity by FY25: RedSeer report

Indian wealth-tech market is expected to grow three times to about USD 63 billion by FY25 from USD 20 billion in FY20, driven by increasing adoption of digital platforms and growing base of investors, a report by RedSeer Consulting said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020