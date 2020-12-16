Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slaven Bilic fired by West Brom after 1-1 draw against City

Bilic, a former player and coach of Croatias national team, was fired by Premier League club West Ham in 2017 after 2 12 years in charge.The 1-1 draw at City was Bilics 100th Premier League game as a manager.

PTI | Westbromwich | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:35 IST
Slaven Bilic fired by West Brom after 1-1 draw against City

Slaven Bilic was fired by struggling Premier League team West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season. West Brom is in next-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points from its opening 13 games in its first season back in the top division.

The team earned a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday but it wasn't enough to save Bilic, who has been in charge for 18 months and led West Brom to promotion from the Championship at the end of his first season as manager. West Brom said assistant coaches Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future,” the club said in a statement. Bilic, a former player and coach of Croatia's national team, was fired by Premier League club West Ham in 2017 after 2 1/2 years in charge.

The 1-1 draw at City was Bilic's 100th Premier League game as a manager. Afterward, he said he was “calm” amid reports he was about to be fired. “To be fair, I'm not bothered,'' he said. “I'm doing my job. I'm enjoying it. I'm working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that's all.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Brom sacks head coach Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday announced that the club has parted ways with the head coach Slaven Bilic. The announcement comes a day after West Brom managed to secure a surprise result by holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the Pre...

Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Bain Capital Groups acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. This is the 20th green channel filing, the regulator sai...

Myntra eyes 4 mn shoppers for 'End of Reason Sale'; expects good demand from tier-II, III markets

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it expects about 4 million people to shop on its platform during its End of Reason Sale EORS slated for later this month, with tier-II and III markets accounting for around 50 per cent of the sales....

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.The justices took up an appeal by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020