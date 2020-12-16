Left Menu
2 games in Germany's 2nd division called off

PTI | Wurzburg | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:43 IST
Two soccer games in Germany's second division have been called off after a staff member at Würzburger Kickers tested positive for the coronavirus

The club says its entire team has been ordered by local health authorities to isolate “until further notice.” The decision forced the postponement of Würzburg's games on Wednesday against St. Pauli and on Saturday against Darmstadt.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

