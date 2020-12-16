"Becoming the Number One football Nation in Africa," says Juma about FUFA Uganda
In the closing ceremony of the two-day training Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Intermediary Training 2020, Hamid Juma, the FUFA EXCO Members shares the vision of becoming the number one football nation in Africa, according to a report by ChimpReports.
The two-day training at Jevine Hotel in Lubaga was reportedly attended by 60 participants taking part in the 2nd edition of the Players' Intermediaries course.
The event that started on Monday was conducted by FUFA instructors naming Hajjat Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director), Decolas Kizza (FUFA Deputy CEO-Football), Denis Lukambi (FUFA Legal Manager), Ahmed Hussain (FUFA Communications Director), and Emmanuel Kazoora (IT Manager).
As per the report, the participants were made to learn about FUFA and its Development Programmes, Intermediary Regulations, FUFA Communications, ITC Concepts and DTMS, dispute resolutions, FUFA regulations on status and player transfers, and administrative procedures.
FUFA EXCO Member Hamid Juma gracing the closing ceremony of the 2020 FUFA Intermediary Training at Jevine Hotel - Rubaga pic.twitter.com/TsnFNTQiYd— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 15, 2020
While attending the 2020 FUFA Intermediary Training closing ceremony, Hamid Juma, the Executive Committee member and Competitive Committee Chairman of FUFA stressed the need for football intermediary courses in Uganda for becoming the best football nation in Africa.
He quoted, "in trying to achieve our vision of becoming the Number One football Nation in Africa on and off the field, we need well-trained Intermediaries that can guide and handle players with off the pitch matters professionally. I urge you to put into consideration whatever you have been taught during the two day period. You are going to deal with professional players and you will invest alot".
