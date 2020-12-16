Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patel says India's bid for 2027 AFC Asian Cup will face tough challenge

Unveiling the Bid Book to host the continental showpiece in 2027 along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Patel said the AIFF is hopeful of winning the hosting right of the tournament which will be competed among 24 teams.Competition will be tough but unless you try you will not get anything.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:03 IST
Patel says India's bid for 2027 AFC Asian Cup will face tough challenge

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel on Wednesday acknowledged that the country's bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will face tough challenge from other competitors but termed it a ''natural consequence'' of its rising status in the continent. Unveiling the Bid Book to host the continental showpiece in 2027 along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Patel said the AIFF is hopeful of winning the hosting right of the tournament which will be competed among 24 teams.

''Competition will be tough but unless you try you will not get anything. Just like any other bidding country, we are also confident of winning the right to host the event. There will be diplomatic support also. It is the country's bid and AIFF is only a representative,'' Patel said. ''India has arrived in the world scene in football. We have hosted men's FIFA U-17 World Cup and is going to host the women's U-17 World Cup in 2022. Then, we are hosting the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

''The bidding of both the FIFA U-20 World Cup for both men and women is also on the cards. So, it is a natural consequence of having all these top level tournaments that we will bid for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027.'' Asian football heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar are also bidding for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia and Qatar submitted their Bid Books to the AFC on Monday. India is expected to submit the Bid Book on Thursday or Friday -- the deadline for submission. Uzbekistan has pulled out of the race.

In April this year, the AIFF had submitted its official expression of interest to host the tournament. The host country will be decided in June next year. Rijiju, on his part, said the government will extend all possible support to the AIFF to win the bid. ''Indian football need to get back (to earlier glory) and we need to host big events. This is one of the most prestigious football tournaments and from the government side, we will extend all the support,'' said the minister.

''It will be a defining moment (if India win the bid). I am confident by 2027 the men's and women's team ranking will go up and we will be apt to host the tournament. So, the whole nation is supporting the bid,'' he said. Asked how confident was the AIFF to win the bid, Patel said, ''We are in 2020 (now) and if we are looking at 2027 and if we can't get Indian football up by 2027, I think we are wasting our time.

''So, why should India be less formidable in football than Saudi Arabia or Qatar (by 2027).'' Patel said the flurry of Asian and global tournaments that the country is hosting or bidding is geared up towards the dream of the Indian men's team qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be jointly hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico. ''We are working for a larger goal, that of India qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. I think this is something which can be a reality,'' said Patel, while adding that hosting the men's FIFA World Cup ''is a little distant for us''.

''We have six years (till 2026) to prepare and there will be 48 teams competing, eight teams from Asia, instead of five (in 2022 World Cup in Qatar).'' This is not the first time that Patel had talked about India's aim of qualifying for 2026 World Cup. He had said the same last year when he was elected as a FIFA Council member. Former India men's team defender Gouramangi Singh and national women's team captain Ashalata Devi were also present on the occasion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Brom sacks head coach Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday announced that the club has parted ways with the head coach Slaven Bilic. The announcement comes a day after West Brom managed to secure a surprise result by holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the Pre...

Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Bain Capital Groups acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. This is the 20th green channel filing, the regulator sai...

Myntra eyes 4 mn shoppers for 'End of Reason Sale'; expects good demand from tier-II, III markets

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it expects about 4 million people to shop on its platform during its End of Reason Sale EORS slated for later this month, with tier-II and III markets accounting for around 50 per cent of the sales....

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.The justices took up an appeal by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020