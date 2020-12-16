Left Menu
Tata Steel Tour C'ship: Lahiri and team win Pro-Am event

Lahiri, who returned to play here after 13 years, had a team comprising amateurs Arjun Munda, Sanjiv Paul and Rajeev Chopra. Rajiv Mehta won the closest to the pin award as his tee shot landed within 17 feet of the hole..

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:16 IST
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri and his team won the Tata Steel Tour Championship Pro-Am event here on Wednesday. Lahiri, who returned to play here after 13 years, had a team comprising amateurs Arjun Munda, Sanjiv Paul and Rajeev Chopra. Their team total was 116.

Kolkata-based professional Rahil Gangjee, who returned to play here after 14 years, helped his team finish runners-up with a total of 110. Gangjee's team comprised amateurs Tarun Daga, Prashant Maurya and Nipam Mehta. Vikramjit Singh Panag and Hamid Raza Khan took home the prize for the longest drive and the straightest drive respectively.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole went to Tanisha, whose tee shot landed within 16 inches of the hole. Rajiv Mehta won the closest to the pin award as his tee shot landed within 17 feet of the hole..

