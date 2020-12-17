Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacer Mohammad Amir confirms retirement to PCB

Pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday confirmed his retirement from international cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:59 IST
Pacer Mohammad Amir confirms retirement to PCB
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday confirmed his retirement from international cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir had said that he does not think he can work with the current PCB management and it is best for him to leave.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan had a word with the 29-year-old pacer this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. "Amir confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches," PCB said in an official statement.

"This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage," the statement further read. The Pakistan pacer played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. Amir went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game. Amir had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup. However, a big turning point came in 2010 as Amir was arrested for spot-fixing and he was given a five-year ban for bowling two deliberate no-balls in a Test match against England.

Last year, Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on white-ball cricket. He called time on his career after playing just 36 Tests, in which he scalped 119 wickets. In November this year, Amir was dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. He was last seen in action in the Lanka Premier League and he represented Galle Gladiators.

Speaking to ANI earlier this month, Amir revealed that he spent most of his time training during the lockdown to remain in the best possible shape. "Yes, the time has been tough for people and sports took a backseat for a while during the lockdown. As a professional cricketer, I did whatever I could, in a limited capacity, to keep myself fit and it also gave me time to think about my game. But things have slowly started to move on, and here we are at the Lanka Premier League today. It is a new league, happening under some really challenging circumstances, but it is going on well, there are some really good performances from so many players," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's Costa in isolation after meeting Macron, gets COVID-19 test

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa has cancelled official trips and is in self-isolation, his office said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus.It said Cos...

SpiceJet to operate 30 new domestic flights

SpiceJet said on Thursday it would start 30 new domestic flights in a phased manner from next week. The Centre has currently permitted the Indian carriers to operate maximum 80 per cent of their flights before the coronavirus pandemic.Among...

CBI books Chennai Port Trust official in Rs 97-lakh bribery case: Officials.

CBI books Chennai Port Trust official in Rs 97-lakh bribery case Officials....

India vs Australia: Day 1, Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on ThursdayIndia 1st Innings Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli run out 74 Ajinkya Rahane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020