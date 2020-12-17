Left Menu
Klopp 'couldn't feel better' after victory over Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he "couldn't feel better" after securing a win over Tottenham which takes his side to the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 here on Thursday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:03 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he "couldn't feel better" after securing a win over Tottenham which takes his side to the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 here on Thursday. "I don't think we struggle with confidence, we just don't think about it. We are a good football team but we are in a difficult situation, everybody knows that -- we don't have to make a story of it or whatever. For all of us it's difficult. But then throwing a performance like this on the pitch is pretty special, it's pretty special," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Yeah, it gives us confidence but in 60-something hours we play again. So we have to be ready again for Crystal Palace and we try obviously. But for tonight, in this moment, I couldn't feel better," he added. During the match, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino scored goals for hosts Liverpool while Son Heung-min netted the only goal for Tottenham.

The victory has put Liverpool three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League. Klopp also feels that it was a deserved win for his team. "Top game, deserved the three points against a top side, organisation-wise so difficult to play against them with the counter-attacking threat they have. So, I liked the game a lot," he said.

Liverpool will now take on Crystal Palace on Saturday. (ANI)

