*Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEA Pink Test: Under pressure India struggle to 107/3 at tea as Pujara falls Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara's ultra-defensive approach became his own undoing as India crawled to 107 for 3 at tea after being choked for runs by an inspired Australia on the opening day of the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-SCHEDULE Mushtaq T20: Ahmedabad to host knock-outs; Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai among venues By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knock-out matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship, from January 20-31. SPO-CRI-AMIR-LD RETIREMENT Amir quits cricket alleging mental torture, says can't play under current PCB management Karachi, Dec 17 (PTI) Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been ''mentally tortured'' by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.

SPO-WREST-WC-IND-FS Narsingh Yadav, Ravi Dahiya make early exit from World Cup Belgrade, Dec 17 (PTI) Narsingh Pancham Yadav's much-anticipated return to the mat after a four-year doping ban ended with a Qualification round defeat while Tokyo Olympics-bound Ravi Dahiya suffered a surprise opening-round loss at the individual World Cup, here. SPO-WREST-WC-IND India's Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup Belgrade, Dec 17 (PTI) Young Anshu Malik was the lone Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the individual World Cup, grabbing a silver in the 57kg category, here.

SPO-WADA-IND-DONATION India pledges USD 1 million to WADA for scientific research New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India has pledged USD one million to the World Anti-Doping Agency's scientific research budget, the ''highest among contributions made by other world governments.'' SPO-ISL-NORTHEAST-PREVIEW NorthEast United eye longest unbeaten run in ISL as Jamshedpur beckons Vasco, Dec 17 (PTI) NorthEast United would look to consolidate a terrific start and extend their unbeaten run when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday. SPO-CRI-WARNE-PINKBALL Pink ball should replace ''pathetic'' red-ball in Tests, says Warne Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Australia spin legend Shane Warne on Thursday made a strong pitch for the pink ball to be used in all Test matches in place of the ''pathetic'' red cherry that offers ''nothing'' to the bowler.

SPO-MINISTRY-YOGASANA Sports Ministry formally recognises yogasana as competitive sport New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding..