Cricket-Industrious Kohli rescues India in Adelaide examination

Rahane's indecision over a single resulted in Kohli being run out after a resolute knock which included eight fours. On a day when boundaries were scarce against Australia's disciplined bowling, Kohli had looked determined to make his mark on the series in his only test before he returns to India for the birth of his first child.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:20 IST
India captain Virat Kohli forged two half-century partnerships to rescue his side against Australia before falling victim to an almighty mix-up on an attritional opening day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The right-hander sacrificed flair for efficiency in his industrious 74 as the tourists reached 233-6 at stumps after opting to bat in the series opener. Wriddhiman Saha, on nine, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who is 15 not out, will return on Friday hoping to continue India's march towards the 300-mark.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc removed the scoreless Prithvi Shaw with the second delivery of the day and Pat Cummins castled fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (17) later in the opening session to give Australia a strong start to the four-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara, Australia's nemesis when India won their first series Down Under two years ago, proved more difficult to dislodge and eked out 43 runs from 160 deliveries before falling to Nathan Lyon.

On a day when boundaries were scarce against Australia's disciplined bowling, Kohli had looked determined to make his mark on the series in his only test before he returns to India for the birth of his first child. It triggered a mini-collapse with Rahane, who made 42, and Hanuma Vihari (16) joining Kohli in the hut as the hosts struck with the new ball in front of a restricted crowd of 21,000.

All-rounder Cameron Green debuted for Australia in the match.

