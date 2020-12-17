Left Menu
17-12-2020
Motor racing-Williams F1 name Capito as CEO, confirm Roberts as principal

The Williams Formula One team appointed Jost Capito as chief executive on Thursday with acting principal Simon Roberts confirmed in his role. The former champions, now owned by U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, said Capito will start work on Feb. 1 with Roberts reporting to him.

Capito was appointed chief executive of McLaren Racing in 2016 but left in 2017 and returned to Volkswagen, where he headed the company’s R performance car department after a previous stint as motorsport director. Volkswagen announced this month it was ceasing all its factory motorsport activities.

Roberts had been acting principal since September, after the founding Williams family sold the team, taking over the role from Claire Williams. Mercedes-powered Williams finished the 2020 season in last place and without scoring a point.

