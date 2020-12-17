Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:44 IST
Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sport's rule-making body IFAB approved trials.

"The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number," the league said in a statement.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had NOTHING to do with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter.In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. Trump, who leaves offi...

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Assocham Foundation Week on Saturday via video conferencingThe Prime Ministers Office PMO said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the ASSOCHAM Enterpri...

Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

Any possible disruption at Britains ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked about a previo...

Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,728. According to the state health departments daily bulletin, the fatalities include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020