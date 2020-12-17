Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Player wellbeing will always be top priority, says World Rugby chief Beaumont

A letter of claim from Rylands Law on behalf of nine former players, who are suffering from concussion-related health problems, was sent to World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union on Thursday. Former England captain Beaumont, who retired on medical advice as a player in the early 1980s, did not address the specifics of the letter but said he was "saddened by recent accounts of former players and their experiences".

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:30 IST
Rugby-Player wellbeing will always be top priority, says World Rugby chief Beaumont
Representative image

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says player welfare is the number one priority at every level of the sport after a group of former players claimed negligence over head injuries suffered during their careers. A letter of claim from Rylands Law on behalf of nine former players, who are suffering from concussion-related health problems, was sent to World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union on Thursday.

Former England captain Beaumont, who retired on medical advice as a player in the early 1980s, did not address the specifics of the letter but said he was "saddened by recent accounts of former players and their experiences". "My thoughts are with them and anyone in the rugby family who is struggling," Beaumont said in an open letter on Thursday.

"I want to reassure every member of the rugby family that player welfare is - and always has been – our number one priority at all levels of the game. "As a player who retired on medical advice in the early 1980s, I care deeply about the welfare of all players. They are the heartbeat of our sport and we work tirelessly to protect them."

Beaumont believes World Rugby remains at the "forefront of evidence-based concussion education and prevention" and said the governing body will continue to act on scientific information in the future. "Both the game and the level of player care and welfare have evolved significantly since my playing days and, while we are never complacent, I have witnessed first-hand how advances in science and medicine have informed our protection of players," he added.

"I will continue to lead on safety and do all I can to maintain the confidence and wellbeing of those who love playing the game."

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.The Department of Homeland Security said i...

North Carolina officer fatally shot outside restaurant

A North Carolina police officer and an armed suspect were killed outside a fast food restaurant during a shootout that also left another officer wounded, police said. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in Concord, a city just northe...

Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary: Washington Post

President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, the Washington Post reported Thursday.Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American ...

UN releases emergency funding for civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray, as Africa’s battle against COVID-19 intensifies

Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020