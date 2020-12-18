Left Menu
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Manchester United youth academy

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's son Kai has signed for the Red Devils youth academy at the age of 11.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:45 IST
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Manchester United youth academy
Kai signing a contract with Manchester United youth academy. (Photo/ Wayne Rooney Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's son Kai has signed for the Red Devils youth academy at the age of 11. Former striker is currently the interim manager at EFL Championship side Derby County. He left Old Trafford in 2017 after a 13-year career at United that saw him win every major club honour and eclipse Sir Bobby Charlton as the team's all-time record scorer, with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Kai has now taken the first steps on the road to follow in his father's illustrious footsteps, putting pen to paper on a youth-team contract, Goal.com reported. Rooney posted an image of himself standing over the 11-year-old as he signed the deal next to his wife Coleen on social media, with his famous old number 10 shirt laying on the desk.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son," Rooney captioned the post. Kai is Wayne and Coleen's firstborn son, with the couple sharing three more boys: Klay (7), Kit (4) and Cass (2). (ANI)

