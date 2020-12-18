Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rooney's 11-year-old son Kai signs for Man United academy

Uniteds record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League clubs youth academy.Proud day, Rooney posted on Instagram. Kai signing for manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son. The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST
Rooney's 11-year-old son Kai signs for Man United academy

One of Wayne Rooney's sons has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United. United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

''Proud day,'' Rooney posted on Instagram. ''Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.'' The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division. The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

''Special night..... congratulations Kai,'' Rooney's wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. ''I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.''.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shivraj Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year. Shivraj ...

Asian stocks sink after Wall St hits record on stimulus hope

Asian stock markets declined Friday after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in US unemployment claims. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated.Overnight, Wall ...

India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.India has recorded the worlds second-highest number of infections behind the United States...

Biden names key members of his climate team

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020