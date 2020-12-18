Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Test: Starc takes four wickets as India shot out for 244

Mitchell Starc 453 in 21 overs and Pat Cummins 348 in 21.1 overs dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with Virat Kohlis run-out engineered by a poor judgement call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:07 IST
First Test: Starc takes four wickets as India shot out for 244

India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded at 244 early on the second day of the first Day/Night Test against Australia here on Friday. Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with Virat Kohli's run-out engineered by a poor judgement call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day.

Wriddhiman Saha (9) also didn't trouble the scorers getting out on his overnight tally chasing a wide delivery from Starc. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just a tail-ender's bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls on the second day.

If one goes by how pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total. In the end, Kohli's dismissal cost them dearly.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Australia 35 for 2 at dinner on day 2 of first Test

Australia were 35 for two after dismissing India for 244 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here on FridayMarnus Labuschagne 16 and Steve Smith 1 were at the crease at the breakBrief Score India first inni...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020