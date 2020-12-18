Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India bowled out for 244 at Adelaide Oval

Umesh Yadav slogged one four but another attempt spooned into the air for Matt Wade to take just wide of mid-on, giving Starc his fourth wicket. Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a golden duck fending off a steepling Cummins delivery on the first ball of the following over.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:12 IST
Cricket-India bowled out for 244 at Adelaide Oval

Mitchell Starc took 4-53 as Australia ripped through the Indian tail in the first half an hour of play to dismiss the tourists for 244 on the second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Friday. India had resumed on 233-6 but were able to add only 11 runs for their last four wickets in 25 deliveries before heading back to the dressing room to prepare for the field.

Pat Cummins (3-48) removed Ravichandran Ashwin (15) caught behind with the third ball of the day and Wriddhiman Saha (9) departed in similar fashion in the next over after offering a poor shot to a Starc delivery. Umesh Yadav slogged one four but another attempt spooned into the air for Matt Wade to take just wide of mid-on, giving Starc his fourth wicket.

Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a golden duck fending off a steepling Cummins delivery on the first ball of the following over. "That's probably as good as you could have a planned it through execution," said Starc.

"It seems like (the wicket) was a bit quicker today and I guess our batters need to get their heads down and maybe borrow a bit from (India's) discipline yesterday..." Wade will open for the first time in test cricket as a replacement for the injured David Warner.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Australia 35 for 2 at dinner on day 2 of first Test

Australia were 35 for two after dismissing India for 244 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here on FridayMarnus Labuschagne 16 and Steve Smith 1 were at the crease at the breakBrief Score India first inni...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020