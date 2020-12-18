Left Menu
Karunaratne-led Lankan squad departs for South Africa

The Sri Lanka cricket team departed on Friday for their upcoming tour of South Africa. The squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne will lock horns in a two-match Test series against the Proteas, slated to begin from December 26.

18-12-2020
Sri Lanka squad (Image: Sri Lanka Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lanka cricket team departed on Friday for their upcoming tour of South Africa. The squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne will lock horns in a two-match Test series against the Proteas, slated to begin from December 26. Earlier in the month, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa was postponed after some positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur has already reached South Africa to make necessary arrangements for the team's arrival amid the coronavirus scare. "The Sri Lanka National Test team left for South Africa this morning to take part in the two-match Test series," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted.

After the conclusion of the South Africa tour, Sri Lanka will host England in a two-match Test series. The Sri Lanka Cricket board on Thursday announced the squad for the Test Series against South Africa and England.

Karunaratne was named skipper while Angelo Matthews misses out from the tour to South Africa after injuring himself in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. Meanwhile, the South African squad will gather in Pretoria on Saturday to begin their preparation. Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour as per the CSA release.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg. (ANI)

