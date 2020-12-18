Cricket-Australia all out for 191, India lead by 53 runs
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:35 IST
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin combined with paceman Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to do the damage for the tourists, who rattled through the Australian batting order in 72 overs. Captain Tim Paine was the highest scorer for the Australians with 73 not out for his eighth half century in tests.
Australia had started the day by skittling the last four Indian batsmen at a cost of 11 runs in less than half an hour to dismiss the tourists for 244. The four-match series continues after Adelaide with tests in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
