Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Persepolis captain Hosseini out to erase memory of 2018 Asian Champions loss

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini will seek to make amends for his side's Asian Champions League final loss two years ago when the Iranians take on South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in Doha as the continental championship concludes on Saturday. The Iranians suffered a 2-0 loss over two legs at the hands of Japan's Kashima Antlers in their first appearance in the deciding match of Asia's leading club competition in 2018, and the veteran defender is focused on ensuring a better outcome this time.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:16 IST
Soccer-Persepolis captain Hosseini out to erase memory of 2018 Asian Champions loss

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini will seek to make amends for his side's Asian Champions League final loss two years ago when the Iranians take on South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in Doha as the continental championship concludes on Saturday.

The Iranians suffered a 2-0 loss over two legs at the hands of Japan's Kashima Antlers in their first appearance in the deciding match of Asia's leading club competition in 2018, and the veteran defender is focused on ensuring a better outcome this time. "Conditions differ between matches; the conditions we had in the 2018 final are different to the conditions here in the 2020 final," the former Iran international said.

"We have many different players and also, we are playing a single leg at a neutral ground instead of home and away. "This makes the game difficult for both teams because you cannot afford to make mistakes and have to be focused throughout.

"In 2018, we were not able to become champions of Asia, but we are here to compensate and are fully motivated." The Al Janoub Stadium, one of the eight venues to be used when Qatar holds the 2022 World Cup, will host the final as a one-off match after the Gulf state staged the competition in a centralised format following its initial suspension in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Persepolis qualified for the final in early October with a semi-final win over Al Nassr, with Yahya Golmohammadi’s side defeating the Saudi Arabian club in a penalty shootout, having played out much of the game with 10 men following Ehsan Pahlavan’s red card. As a result, the Tehran-based club are without Pahlavan and winger Vahid Amiri, who picked up a second yellow card of the competition in the semi-final, while prolific striker Issa Alekassir is currently serving a six-month ban.

"We put in a lot of effort and overcame plenty of difficulties," said Hosseini. "But here we are in a position we deserve to be, which is the final of the 2020 Asian Champions League."

Golmohammadi, who took over as head coach at the start of the year, has his sights firmly set on handing Ulsan their first defeat in this year’s competition. "Ulsan Hyundai are a very good team, and they are fighters just like us," he said. "I promise Persepolis fans that we will fight from start to finish and give everything to bring the trophy home and bring joy to our fans."

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Makes it into the Top 200 in the Clarivate Analytics' 'Leading Innovators List 2020'

Chandigarh, IndiaNewsVoirChitkara University has been listed in Top 200 of the Leading Innovators in South and South East Asia by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020. For any academic a...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media on conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now is bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fes...

Germany classifies Spain’s Canary Islands as COVID-19 risk area

Germany will add Spains Canary Islands to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, its health authority RKI said on Friday, a classification that could hit tourism to the Atlantic archipelago.The Robert Koch Institute RKI for infections diseases sa...

Kolte-Patil Acknowledged as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Kolte-Patil Developers Limited BSE 532924, NSE KOLTEPATIL KPDL, a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, today announced that it has been ackn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020