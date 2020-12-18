Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs SL: Proteas add three players to Test squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. This forms part of the organisation's plan to integrate more players at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Cup. Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:24 IST
SA vs SL: Proteas add three players to Test squad
Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder and Dwaine Pretorius have been added to the South Africa squad (Photo: CSA twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. This forms part of the organisation's plan to integrate more players at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Cup. Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team. This is a maiden Proteas call-up for van Tonder, while Sipamla will be similarly excited as this is his first inclusion into the Test squad, the CSA release said. Van Tonder has been exceptional with the bat in this season's 4-Day Cup. He is the top run scorer of the competition so far with 604 in five matches at an average of 67.11.

The 22-year-old notched up a career-best double ton (261 balls) for the VKB Knights in their fixture against the Imperial Lions this week. That, coupled with the two centuries and half-century already in his tally for the competition, makes for an exciting talent and addition to the national team. Pretorius has made great progress from the hamstring injury he picked up last month just before the start of the England tour. He would have completed the last step of the CSA Return to Play protocol by playing in the now postponed round of the 4-Day Cup and will instead work closely with the team's medical staff and coaches to ensure that he is Test match-ready.

Kagiso Rabada has not yet been medically cleared to play. The team will assemble in Pretoria to begin preparation for the tour on Saturday. Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights). (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish directs officials to maintain high COVID testing till vaccination is completed in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday directed health officials to maintain high level of testing for COVID-19 till inoculation of the entire population of the state was completed. Reviewing functioning of the health department, the c...

Farm laws: Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a 'big fraud'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader t...

Climate change could create 63 million migrants in South Asia by 2050

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing impacts of climate change have already pushed more than 18 million people to migrate within South Asian countries, but that could more than triple if global warming...

Man dies after can containing chemical falls, explodes in Beed

One person was killed on Friday after a can containing a chemical exploded while being carried to a godown in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here, a police official said. The incident took place around 1115am in Masarat Nagar, he added.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020