Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Felt I was making my debut all over again, says Ashwin

India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin, who stole the show on day two of the pink-ball Test by picking four-wickets, said he felt like "making a debut" as he stepped on the field to play an international game after ten months.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:36 IST
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin, who stole the show on day two of the pink-ball Test by picking four-wickets, said he felt like "making a debut" as he stepped on the field to play an international game after ten months. Ashwin last played a match for India in the longest format of the game in February this year as all sporting fixtures were either cancelled or postponed post that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The senior campaigner said he never imagined that he would be playing Test cricket amid the coronavirus scare and expressed his happiness over international sporting action resuming. "I am so happy that we are playing Test cricket again. It's been a long time and I didn't imagine that we will be playing Test cricket looking at what's happening around," Ashwin said during a virtual press conference.

"Me being extremely mad about the sport, did a lot of work during the lockdown. So it was refreshing to go out there and bowl, the feeling was great the pink-ball Test and all that new thing about the pink ball," he added. Ashwin first hogged the limelight on day two when he dismissed in-form batsman Steve Smith. The spinner admitted that it was a "big wicket" and relished the chance of bowling after so long.

"Felt amazing to go out there and play. I felt I was making my debut all over again so I really enjoyed bowling. Obviously, Smith wicket was a big wicket. The way he bats, so it was an important wicket and I enjoyed it," he added. India bundled Australia out on 191 after Umesh Yadav, Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball. The visitors were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting.

Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day. (ANI)

