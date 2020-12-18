Left Menu
Motor racing-Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull - team statement

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:44 IST
Motor racing-Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull - team statement

Mexican Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Perez, who became Formula One’s newest winner when he took victory for Racing Point in the penultimate race of the season in Bahrain last month, will slot in alongside Max Verstappen with Albon relegated to the role of test and reserve driver.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

