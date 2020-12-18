Left Menu
South Africa drops 2 infected players for Sri Lanka series

South Africas one-day international series against visiting England last week was canceled because of virus cases in the home squad and among workers at the teams hotel. England also had a pair of false positives.Three players were called up by South Africa top-order batsman Raynard van Tonder and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla for the first time.

Two unnamed South Africa players have tested positive for the coronavirus and dropped out of the test squad to face Sri Lanka. The infected pair was discovered in the first round of tests on Wednesday and Thursday before the squad goes into a bio-secure bubble, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

The squad gathers on Saturday in Centurion, where it will be tested again, to prepare for the first test starting on Dec. 26. South Africa's one-day international series against visiting England last week was canceled because of virus cases in the home squad and among workers at the teams' hotel. England also had a pair of false positives.

Three players were called up by South Africa; top-order batsman Raynard van Tonder and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla for the first time. The other was allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, recovered from a hamstring injury. More squad changes may yet be necessary, a day after the local four-day championship was postponed because of rising virus cases.

Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has not been medically cleared to join the squad..

