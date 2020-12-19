Left Menu
Golf-LPGA unveils record prize money for 2021 season

The first full-field event of 2021, the Gainsbridge Championship, will run from Feb. 25-28 at a Florida host venue, which has yet to be decided.

The LPGA will distribute a record $76.45 million in official prize money in 2021, the tour announced on Friday, with 34 events scheduled across three continents next year. The tour is looking to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic hit its 2020 schedule, forcing the cancellation of several events including the Evian Championship, one of the five women's golf majors.

"We can all agree that 2020, while certainly not the 70th anniversary year that we expected, was a year that we will never forget," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. "As we look to 2021, we are recapturing the momentum that we had at the beginning of 2020 and we are excited about our future, which will include news of new title sponsors and several significant purse increases."

The prize fund for the 2020 season had previously been valued at $75.1 million. The tour said its yearly Asia swing had to be pushed to late April and early May as a result of the pandemic.

The first full-field event of 2021, the Gainsbridge Championship, will run from Feb. 25-28 at a Florida host venue, which has yet to be decided.

