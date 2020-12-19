Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari's Binotto targets return to F1 top three after dire 2020

Ferrari have a new driver lineup next year, with Carlos Sainz joining from McLaren alongside Monegasque Charles Leclerc while four times world champion Sebastian Vettel has left. Sainz spent his first day in Ferrari red at the factory on Friday, in what Binotto said was more of a tourist tour before the real work starts in the New Year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 07:28 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari's Binotto targets return to F1 top three after dire 2020

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto says he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team's worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year.

The sport's oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in the 2020 constructors' championship, without a race win. Chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, announced his surprise retirement last week with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis.

Binotto told reporters on Friday, in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that he had "the full trust and the full support" of Elkann and vice-president Piero Ferrari. "There are no changes in our plans, no changes in what is our future," he said when asked how Camilleri's departure might affect the team.

He recognised, however, that his job could be at risk without evident progress. "I know that my time is not infinite, certainly," he added. "I am pretty aware of the fact that...as a team we need to do well and myself as well as principal to do well in the next seasons."

Binotto said Ferrari could hope for a much better 2021, even if the gap to champions Mercedes was still too great. "I’m pretty sure that this year will make us stronger for the future," he said.

"Third is not impossible, I think that should be our minimum objective for next season." Binotto said that would not be easy but Ferrari had made progress on a new engine which was running well on the test bed and showing significant improvement.

"I think we will be back to being competitive as a power unit; we will not be the lowest in the field," he said. Ferrari have a new driver lineup next year, with Carlos Sainz joining from McLaren alongside Monegasque Charles Leclerc while four times world champion Sebastian Vettel has left.

Sainz spent his first day in Ferrari red at the factory on Friday, in what Binotto said was more of a tourist tour before the real work starts in the New Year. "It is a special day for me and one I will probably never forget," said the Spaniard.

The 2021 car will be named the SF21, Binotto said. This year's was the SF1000, in homage to the team's 1,000th world championship grand prix this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state and Nigerias president on Friday. Reunio...

Poland reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases

Warsaw Poland, December 19 ANIXinhua Poland confirmed on Friday 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countrys total caseload to 1,182,864, according to the countrys health ministry.The ministry also reported 426 new deaths from the virus...

Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, 3 locally transmitted cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, and 3 locally transmitted cases on Friday, reported Xinhua. Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two were reported in Shandong, while a single case was recorded in...

Mexico City to re-enter lockdown due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mexico City Mexico, December 19 ANIXinhua Mexican authorities said on Friday that they would re-impose lockdown measures in Mexico City and the State of Mexico amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With hospital capacity close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020