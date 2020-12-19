Left Menu
ISL 7: Sooner or later unbeaten streak would have ended, says NEUFC's Nus

After stumbling to a 0-1 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United's coach Gerard Nus said that the unbeaten streak of his side in this season would have ended sooner or later.

19-12-2020
NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Nus (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC slumped to their first defeat in their ISL season 7 campaign as they went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Aniket Jadhav's strike (53') was the difference between the two sides in what was the 500th game of the ISL.

"Now is the time to see how the team sticks together. Sooner or later this would have happened. It has happened to almost every team except two and now is when we see the true character of the team. We have to hold our heads high because the effort was there and I am proud of it. We haven't done everything perfectly even in the games we won and so we have to analyse them for the future," said Nus during the post-match press conference. NorthEast United coach Nus believes that his side gave everything in a high-intense match and he could not be more proud of his boys.

"I think we worked hard in the game, we had our chances. They stopped our penalty. So it was a tough game, very competitive. But our effort is something which no one can take away. They are a good side, they gave good players and at the end of the day we knew it was going to be a tight game and they got the three points so congratulations to them," said Nus. NorthEast's striker Idrissa Sylla failed to convert a penalty in the 66th minute and if he had converted the opportunity, NorthEast could have had one point from the game.

"It is something that happened, Sylla did not want to miss. The goalkeeper is there for a reason, he did his job and did it well. We learn from this and let's hope we convert the next one. We had also missed one penalty in another game but that is part of football. We learn from this and now we will think about the next game which is against Odisha," said Nus. NorthEast United are currently at the fourth place in ISL points table with 10 points from seven matches. The side will next take on Odisha FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

