Moukoko becomes youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history

Borussia Dortmund's striker Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest goalscorer in the Bundesliga (German football competition).

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:03 IST
Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo/ Bundesliga Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund's striker Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest goalscorer in the Bundesliga (German football competition). The striker achieved the feat against Hertha Berlin on Friday (local time). In the match, he came off the bench for Erling Haaland and he registered the goal in the 60th minute of the match.

With this fabulous strike, Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer at the age of 16 years and one day. Moukoko has broken the record which was set six months ago by Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years and 34 days old at the time when he registered a goal for Leverkusen towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

Earlier, the striker had broken the records of the youngest Bundesliga start and the youngest player to feature in the Champions League, Goal.com reported. This was also Moukoko's first goal for Borussia Dortmund. However, this strike did not help the side to register a win as Hertha Berlin won the match 2-1.

For Hertha Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich registered goals in the 57th and 78th minutes respectively. Dortmund is currently at fourth place in Bundesliga standings with 22 points from 13 matches.

The side will next take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on January 3. (ANI)

