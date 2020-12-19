Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko takes lead in LPGA Tour finale

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tours CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events.

PTI | Naples | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:26 IST
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko takes lead in LPGA Tour finale

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event.

“Before when I play in KLPGA it was really cold, so I hate cold weather to play golf, but right now I love it,” said Ko, who spent most of the season in South Korea. The $1.1 million winner's prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is the richest in women's golf. Ko is 13th on the money list with $567,925. Inbee Park is the leader with $1,365,138, and Kim second with $1,207,438. Ko also is trying to hold off No. 2 Kim in the world ranking.

“If play good I can do world ranking No. 1 still,” Ko said. “But if not and then she plays good, she can do. Doesn't matter really.” Coming off a second-place tie last week in Houston in the U.S. Women's Open, Ko birdied three of four par-5 holes in a bogey-free round to reach 9 under. “I want bogey-free round next two days,” Ko said. “I'm looking forward to the weekend.” Kim had a 69. She has two victories this season.

“Feel very solid in the morning because we got the strong wind,” Kim said. “My shot really solid. ... I'm very looking forward this weekend. Really exciting to chase the world ranking No. 1.” Thompson, the first-round leader after a 65, had two late birdies in a 71. “It was different conditions today of course with the cooler weather in the morning,” Thompson said. “I would say overall it was a lot breezier throughout the day. ... Wasn't as good as yesterday of course, but overall happy and going to take the positives into the next two days.” Nelly Korda (66) was three strokes back at 6 under with Cydney Clanton (68), Austin Ernst (69), Georgia Hall (69), Megan Khang (71) and Caroline Masson (71).

Lydia Ko was 5 under, following a 74 with a bogey-free 65. “I just wanted to play the best golf I can and not really think about my position and all that,” the New Zealander said. “I think that definitely helped, and I was able to do that pretty well.” Race to CME Globe leader Park was tied for 20th at 2 under after her second 71. Second-place Danielle Kang, playing alongside Park and Kim, was tied for 47th at 2 over after a 75. Kim. Kang led the points race since back-to-back wins in Ohio until Park took over the lead last week.

Tiburon was the site of the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout last week. In a normal year, the CME Group Tour Championship is held before Thanksgiving..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiver Announces a Suite of Productivity Features to take on Traditional Customer Service Helpdesks

The new features aim to help bolster Hivers position in the competitive helpdesk software marketBangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirHiver has announced the launch of a slew of productivity features, including new Automations, Workload Distri...

MP: Tribal woman killed in tiger attack in Seoni

A 40-year-old tribal womanwas mauled to death by a tiger in Madhya Pradeshs Seonidistrict, an official said on FridayThe victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when theattack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, RangerBS Sano...

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020