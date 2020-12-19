Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing: Satish enters finals of Cologne World Cup

Satish, also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germanys Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the womens 57kg category. Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the mens 57kg category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:57 IST
Boxing: Satish enters finals of Cologne World Cup

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) advanced to the final of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany after beating France's Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinals. Satish, also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germany's Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women's 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final. While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany's Ramona Graff 4-1.

However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn. Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men's 57kg category. Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC relief for man booked under UP's anti-conversion law

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive action against a man booked under the recently promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 for allegedly trying to marry ...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020