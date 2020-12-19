Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at dinner, Day 3

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at dinner, Day 3PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:57 IST
Scoreboard at dinner break on the third day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday
India 1st Innings: 244 all out Australia 1st Innings: 191 all out India second innings: Prithvi Shaw b Cummins 4 Mayank Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9 Jasprit Bumrah c and b Cummins 2 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0 Virat Kohli c Green b Cummins 4 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0 Hanuma Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8 Wriddhiman Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4 Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0 Umesh Yadav not out 4 Mohammed Shami retd hurt 1 Extras: 0 Total: (For 9 wickets in 21.2 overs) 36 Fall of Wickets: 7/1 15/2 15/3 15/4 15/5 19/6 26/7 26/8 31/9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-3-7-0, Pat Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Josh Hazlewood 5-3-8-5. Australia 2nd Innings Matthew Wade batting 14 Joe Burns batting 0 Extras: (B-1) 1 Total: (For no loss in 5 overs) 15 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-1-8-0, Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-6-0.