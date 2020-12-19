NFL-Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, disclosed his diagnosis on Nov. 30 and went under the knife a day later.

He missed the Colts' victories against Houston and Las Vegas but returned to practice earlier this week and is expected to resume kicking and punting duties on Sunday. "We're so happy he's had a good week and got up to speed really quickly," Colts coach Frank Reich said.

"We're confident and excited he's slated to be back in the lineup."