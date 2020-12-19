Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:33 IST
NFL-Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, disclosed his diagnosis on Nov. 30 and went under the knife a day later.

He missed the Colts' victories against Houston and Las Vegas but returned to practice earlier this week and is expected to resume kicking and punting duties on Sunday. "We're so happy he's had a good week and got up to speed really quickly," Colts coach Frank Reich said.

"We're confident and excited he's slated to be back in the lineup."

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seems third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent. There was a time in Novem...

India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council UNSC issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation bri...

'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day...

China’s space probe brought 1,731 grams of samples from the moon

Chinas Change-5 probe, which successfully returned to earth this week, has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, the countrys space agency said on Saturday. The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020