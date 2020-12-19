Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores

Its an evidence of the character of this side and what the guys prepare like for a Test match, playing for the country, Kohli had said on that historic day four years ago.But on Saturday, Kohli found it hard to express those feelings into words after Indias stunning batting collapse in the second innings to lose by eight wickets .

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:44 IST
Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores

Virat Kohli battled the humiliation of leading India to its lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday but ironically, it was also under him that the team notched up its highest total exactly four years ago. At the Adelaide Oval, India endured a maddening hour while collapsing to their lowest Test score of 36 as Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test.

However, the scene was drastically different on December 19, 2016. India, under Kohli, scored a mammoth 759 for 7 declared against England at the Chepauk in Chennai to eventually win the match by an innings and 75 runs.

Karun Nair had hit a triple ton (303 not out) while K L Rahul, who did not play against Australia in Adelaide despite being in the squad, had struck 199 on the fourth day of that fifth and last Test of the series. India had already clinched the five-match series 3-0 before the Chepauk Test. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were also part of that playing XI on that historic day at the MA Chaidambaram Stadium.

Kohli and Pujara contributed 15 and 16 respectively in that massive total. ''It's an evidence of the character of this side and what the guys prepare like for a Test match, playing for the country,'' Kohli had said on that historic day four years ago.

But on Saturday, Kohli found it hard to express ''those feelings into words'' after India's stunning batting collapse in the second innings to lose by eight wickets . ''We had a lead of 60-odd coming and just collapsed. When you work hard for two days and put yourself in a strong position and then an hour puts you in a position where it's literally impossible to win,'' Kohli said in the post-match presentation. ''I think it was the mindset, it was very evident. It was a combination of lack of intent and the (Australian) bowlers hitting their areas,'' added the skipper, who is now heading home for the birth of his first child next month.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palaniswami launches poll campaign, says CM position is 'God given'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday launched his poll campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, saying he never thought that he would come to the god-given top post one day. Hailing from a humble background, he ...

EXPLAINER-U.S. government hack: espionage or act of war?

The suspected Russian hack of U.S. government agencies has led to heated rhetoric from lawmakers, with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin calling it virtually a declaration of war and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio saying that America must retaliate, and n...

Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtras Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials saidThe incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartm...

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020