Soccer-Rotherham v Derby game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:50 IST
Rotherham, 20th in the standings, were due to host 22nd-placed Derby at the New York Stadium on Saturday at 1500 GMT. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rotherham United's second-tier Championship game against Derby County on Saturday has been called off due to COVID-19 cases in their squad, the English Football League (EFL) said. Rotherham added in a statement https://www.themillers.co.uk/news/2020/december/read--club-statement---rotherham-united-v-derby-county that one of their players had returned a positive COVID-19 result, with more first-team players showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Rotherham, 20th in the standings, were due to host 22nd-placed Derby at the New York Stadium on Saturday at 1500 GMT. "This afternoon's Sky Bet Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Derby County has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance," the EFL said in a statement https://twitter.com/EFL_Comms/status/1340289833701400578/photo/1.

The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL said. Earlier this week, Sunderland's three League One (third-tier) games were called off following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.

