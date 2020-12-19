Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ponting calls for Rohit's inclusion as opener at the earliest

He is already in Australia as far as I know and he might not be playing the second Test but he will be there for the third and the fourth, Gavaskar told Channel 7 when asked about the dashing opener.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:30 IST
Ponting calls for Rohit's inclusion as opener at the earliest

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday called for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opener at the earliest, after the Indian team's embarrassing defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the four-match series here

India were bowled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 as Australia took a 1-0 lead with an eight-wicket win in the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal looked clueless against the Australian attack in both the innings. ''He (Rohit) will definitely play. He is a better Test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit then he will straightaway slot at the top of the order,'' Ponting told Channel 7

Rohit had travelled to Australia having got the clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after missing the entire limited overs leg of the tour and the first Day/Night Test. Provided he is declared fit by the team's medical staff, Rohit could be back for the third and fourth Test. Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar is also certain that Rohit is gearing up to play in the last two Tests. ''Yes, yes, he is definitely going to play in this Test series. He is already in Australia as far as I know and he might not be playing the second Test but he will be there for the third and the fourth,'' Gavaskar told Channel 7 when asked about the dashing opener. The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc produced a sensational performance as the visitors collapsed to their lowest Test score of 36. India's earlier lowest score was 42 against England at the Lord's in 1974 and Gavaskar was a part of that team.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID variant may be in countries beyond UK - science advisor

Britains chief scientific adviser said a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, which has forced the government to ramp up social restrictions in London and south-east England, is likely to be present in other countries too.We ...

As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus controls on millions of people in England and drastically scaled back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, seeking to curb a new more infectious strain of th...

Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems - tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign. The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in ...

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020