Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Leverkusen the only remaining unbeaten team leads the defending champion by a point.Even a change of coach did little to help Schalke snap its long run without a win.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:34 IST
Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch's face in the 77th minute after a disagreement between them. Referee Frank Willenborg received a signal to consult video and showed the French player the red card. The score was 1-1.

Posch was booked and subsequently substituted for Kevin Akpoguma, who set up Ryan Sessegnon for Hoffenheim's winner from close range in the 86th. Lars Stindl's penalty gave Gladbach a 34th-minute lead, but Andrej Kramaric equalized in the 75th and Sessegnon's late winner stretched Gladbach's winless run to six games across all competitions.

Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn helped his team earn a 0-0 draw in Leipzig, where Jan Thielmann almost scored an injury time winner for the visitors. Leipzig missed the chance to move to the top ahead of the late game between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. Leverkusen – the only remaining unbeaten team – leads the defending champion by a point.

Even a change of coach did little to help Schalke snap its long run without a win. Fabian Klos scored early in the second half for relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld to beat interim coach Huub Stevens' team 1-0. Arminia Bielefeld moved six points above Schalke, which remained on the bottom. Stevens replaced the fired Manuel Baum on Friday for the game against Bielefeld and cup game against Ulm on Tuesday before Schalke finds a permanent replacement for the new year. Its winless run in the Bundesliga is at 29 games and closing in on Tasmania Berlin's league record of 31 straight games without a victory from the 1965-66 season.

Also, Eren Dinkci scored in the last minute for Werder Bremen to win at Mainz 1-0, and Eintracht Frankfurt won at Augsburg 2-0..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020