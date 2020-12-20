Soccer-Watford sack manager Ivic despite sitting fifth in Championship

Left Menu
English second-tier side Watford sacked their manager Vladimir Ivic on Saturday despite the Serb having guided Watford to fifth place in the Championship. Ivic becomes the fourth Watford manager to be sacked since September, 2019. "Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Vladimir Ivic with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 03:50 IST
English second-tier side Watford sacked their manager Vladimir Ivic on Saturday despite the Serb having guided Watford to fifth place in the Championship. The club took the decision after their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, with Ivic having only been appointed in August. Ivic becomes the fourth Watford manager to be sacked since September, 2019.

"Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Vladimir Ivic with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "Ivic’s coaching staff will also be leaving Vicarage Road. The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere."

