Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watford seeks 10th manager in 5 years after Ivic firing

Watford is looking for a 10th manager in five years after firing Vladimir Ivic following only four months in charge. Watford is owned by the Italian Pozzo family that runs Udinese.

PTI | Watford | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:34 IST
Watford seeks 10th manager in 5 years after Ivic firing

Watford is looking for a 10th manager in five years after firing Vladimir Ivic following only four months in charge. The Serbian's departure was announced by the second-tier English club after losing at Huddersfield 2-0 in the Championship on Saturday.

A fourth league loss in 20 matches since being relegated from the Premier League left Watford fifth, nine points behind leader Norwich. Ivic arrived at Watford only in August, after the team installed Hayden Mullins for the end of a Premier League season that ended with relegation following Nigel Pearson's sacking.

''The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere,'' read a statement from Watford, which is just north of London. Watford is owned by the Italian Pozzo family that runs Udinese.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Mississippi Governor William Winter dies at 97

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. He was 97. Winter, who was governor from 1980 to 1984, died Friday night at home in Jackson, family spokesman...

Cricket-India test still planned for Sydney despite COVID-19 outbreak

Cricket Australia said on Sunday they were still planning to play the third test against India in Sydney in early January, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 in the north of the city. The outbreak of the virus in Sydneys northern beaches has g...

Elephant electrocuted in TN forest fringe village

A ten-year old male elephant was electrocuted to death when it came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm at a village in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district in Tamil Nadu, forest officials said on S...

Raina lends support to early learning initiative of UP govt

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of a childs early learning at home and lent his support to Mission Prerna a flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government to improve quality of education. Raina, along with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020