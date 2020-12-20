Left Menu
ISL 7: Chhangte needs to show more concentration and attention, says Laszlo

After outplaying FC Goa to register a 2-1 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that his team needs to be a bit more focused to score goals in the game.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:28 IST
ISL 7: Chhangte needs to show more concentration and attention, says Laszlo
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After outplaying FC Goa to register a 2-1 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that his team needs to be a bit more focused to score goals in the game. In a game that saw 39 shots at the goal, Rahim Ali (53') scored the match-winner after Jorge Ortiz (9') cancelled out Rafael Crivellaro's (5') opening goal. It was an easy win for the visitors who should have finished with a bigger goal margin had it not for their poor finishing.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was in the thick of things throughout the match as he had 41 touches on the ball and created two chances. Laszlo believes that the midfielder needs to improve on his concentration and if he scores once in the upcoming matches then he will regain confidence. "This is not lack of confidence (wasting chances) because if you create so many chances, you have to be also focused. Chhangte had fantastic chances. We were working on this in training. Even Rafa had a fantastic chance you know to score a goal. (But) it was a very important three points for us," Laszlo said after the game.

"Nothing goes wrong because if the player has so many chances. He needs more concentration and attention. If he scores more goals, then the next game will be easier for him," he added. Following their 0-0 draw against NorthEast United, Laszlo preferred to start with influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro. And the duo troubled the FC Goa defence from the first whistle.

Chennaiyin FC fired warning shots early in the game. Thapa made a darting run on the right and cut the ball back to an unmarked Crivellaro. The latter's first-time shot was pushed behind by Mohammad Nawaz. The visitors were soon ahead in the game and it came from a moment of individual brilliance. Crivellaro got his corner-kick to loop over the Goa defenders and land in goal. Chennaiyin FC are currently at the eighth spot in the points table with eight points. They will now take on East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on December 26. (ANI)

