Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

While Wilder was glad to see a competitive edge in his side, Brighton boss Graham Potter will be looking over his shoulder with the club 16th, two points above the relegation zone. Brighton are winless in their last 11 home games in a run stretching back to last season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 04:33 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from Sunday's Premier League games: SOLSKJAER PROVING TO BE A TACTICAL CHAMELEON

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was criticised for his cautious approach in last week's goalless Manchester derby but showed once again, in Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of Leeds United, that he is willing to take very different tactical approaches depending on the opposition. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have won plenty of plaudits for their high-energy, high-pressing, intense style of play but Solskjaer saw weaknesses that could be exploited.

The Norwegian set up his team to match Leeds in terms of their relentless running. Scott McTominay powered forward to score twice in the opening three minutes and while Leeds stuck to their game plan, it was clear they had been ambushed. Bielsa and City's Pep Guardiola are considered two of the finest tactical minds in the game and in the space of eight days they have both left Old Trafford without a win and United are up to third and very much in the title race mix.

IS TOTTENHAM'S TITLE CHALLENGE FADING ALREADY? Tottenham Hotspur looked in a good position to challenge for their first league title since 1961 after a fine start but successive defeats by Liverpool and Leicester City might have derailed their campaign as they dropped from the top of the standings to fifth in just three days.

Their boss Jose Mourinho thought the best team lost in their stoppage-time 2-1 defeat at Liverpool and the Portuguese was again grumbling after they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Leicester City. Their performance suggests Spurs may not have enough depth in their squad to keep up with champions and leaders Liverpool who are now six points ahead of them, with Tottenham taking only one point from their last three games.

BIG SAM FACING UPHILL BATTLE WITH WEST BROM New West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce was not too pleased when his side conceded a goal just five minutes into his reign en route to a 3-0 drubbing by Aston Villa, and he will have to act quickly to shore up a leaky defence and pitiful attack.

Sitting second from bottom of the table, the Baggies have conceded 29 goals and their 10 goals scored is the third-worst attack in the Premier League. With a busy Christmas period ahead, Allardyce will have little time to imprint his pragmatic, safety-first style on his new charges.

BRIGHTON WINLESS AT HOME, BLADES JUST CANNOT WIN A 1-1 draw at the Amex helped neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor Sheffield United with both sides desperate to return to winning ways.

Chris Wilder's Blades are bottom of the table with no wins in 14 games but showed ambition to nearly come away with a win despite going down to 10 men for more than half the game after John Lundstram was sent off. While Wilder was glad to see a competitive edge in his side, Brighton boss Graham Potter will be looking over his shoulder with the club 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Brighton are winless in their last 11 home games in a run stretching back to last season. Their only home win this year came in June against Arsenal. Talking points from Saturday's games:

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Moderna COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. immunization push

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 25,445 coronavirus cases, without numbers from most-populous state

Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also...

U.S. Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 aid package, top Senate Republican and Democrat say

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senates top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday, but it remained un...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from Sundays Premier League games SOLSKJAER PROVING TO BE A TACTICAL CHAMELEONManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was criticised for his cautious approach in last weeks goalless Manchester derby but showed once aga...

Motor racing-Hamilton voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, rounding off a remarkable year in which he became Formula One world champion for a seventh time. Hamilton, 35, beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020