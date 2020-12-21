Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from Sunday's Premier League games: SOLSKJAER PROVING TO BE A TACTICAL CHAMELEON

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was criticised for his cautious approach in last week's goalless Manchester derby but showed once again, in Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of Leeds United, that he is willing to take very different tactical approaches depending on the opposition. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have won plenty of plaudits for their high-energy, high-pressing, intense style of play but Solskjaer saw weaknesses that could be exploited.

The Norwegian set up his team to match Leeds in terms of their relentless running. Scott McTominay powered forward to score twice in the opening three minutes and while Leeds stuck to their game plan, it was clear they had been ambushed. Bielsa and City's Pep Guardiola are considered two of the finest tactical minds in the game and in the space of eight days they have both left Old Trafford without a win and United are up to third and very much in the title race mix.

IS TOTTENHAM'S TITLE CHALLENGE FADING ALREADY? Tottenham Hotspur looked in a good position to challenge for their first league title since 1961 after a fine start but successive defeats by Liverpool and Leicester City might have derailed their campaign as they dropped from the top of the standings to fifth in just three days.

Their boss Jose Mourinho thought the best team lost in their stoppage-time 2-1 defeat at Liverpool and the Portuguese was again grumbling after they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Leicester City. Their performance suggests Spurs may not have enough depth in their squad to keep up with champions and leaders Liverpool who are now six points ahead of them, with Tottenham taking only one point from their last three games.

BIG SAM FACING UPHILL BATTLE WITH WEST BROM New West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce was not too pleased when his side conceded a goal just five minutes into his reign en route to a 3-0 drubbing by Aston Villa, and he will have to act quickly to shore up a leaky defence and pitiful attack.

Sitting second from bottom of the table, the Baggies have conceded 29 goals and their 10 goals scored is the third-worst attack in the Premier League. With a busy Christmas period ahead, Allardyce will have little time to imprint his pragmatic, safety-first style on his new charges.

BRIGHTON WINLESS AT HOME, BLADES JUST CANNOT WIN A 1-1 draw at the Amex helped neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor Sheffield United with both sides desperate to return to winning ways.

Chris Wilder's Blades are bottom of the table with no wins in 14 games but showed ambition to nearly come away with a win despite going down to 10 men for more than half the game after John Lundstram was sent off. While Wilder was glad to see a competitive edge in his side, Brighton boss Graham Potter will be looking over his shoulder with the club 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Brighton are winless in their last 11 home games in a run stretching back to last season. Their only home win this year came in June against Arsenal. Talking points from Saturday's games: