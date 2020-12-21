Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:19 IST
Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Zinedine Zidane's side is behind Atlético on goal difference. The city rivals are three points ahead of Real Sociedad and eight points ahead of Barcelona, which is in fifth place behind Villarreal.

Benzema opened the scoring in the sixth minute on Sunday when he controlled an expert pass from Rodrygo before knocking the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The French striker assisted Luka Modric in the 12th after he dribbled around a defender and found the Croatia midfielder arriving unmarked at the edge of the area. Modric fired a right-footed strike into the upper part of the net to score what proved to be the winning goal.

Eibar stayed true to coach José Mendilibar's playing style of pressuring high up the field, and what looked like a Madrid rout became an entertaining contest. Kike García got Eibar back in the game in the 28th when the striker scored a brilliant strike from outside the area, curling a long shot beyond the reach of Thibaut Courtois and inside the far post.

Both attacks continued to create scoring chances but the defenses kept the score from moving until stoppage time. Moments after Sergio Ramos blocked a chance by Eibar's Pedro Vigas, an attack at the other end saw Lucas Vázquez beat Dmitrovic for Madrid's third goal. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1

Rafael Leo scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo. Alexis Saelemaekers scored Milans other goal on Sunday as the Rossoneri remained a poin...

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020