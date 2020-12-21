Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strategically, players were 'first-class': Rodgers after win over Tottenham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is impressed with how his team overcame the challenge against Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win in the Premier League here on Sunday. The manager said that strategically, his players were first class.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:50 IST
Strategically, players were 'first-class': Rodgers after win over Tottenham
Brendan Rodgers (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is impressed with how his team overcame the challenge against Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win in the Premier League here on Sunday. The manager said that strategically, his players were first class. "I'm so pleased. Right from the first whistle, we took the initiative in the game. We wanted to impose our way and show confidence," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"But I think what was pleasing is how we learnt from the last time we were here. We were 3-0 down and they played on the counter-attack. So, this was a game strategically where the players were first class in how they blocked off the space. We didn't give away too many counter-attacks and we showed really good balance in our game," he added. During the match, Jamie Vardy successfully converted a penalty in the 45+4th minute before Toby Alderweireld's own goal in the 59th minute sealed Leicester City's victory.

Rodgers also praised striker Vardy for his composure to convert a penalty against a "very agile" goalkeeper Huge "He always does, against Lloris as well, who's a very agile goalkeeper and good on penalties. He practices those," he said.

"It's always difficult under the pressure situation, but yes, he stuck it away and that was obviously important against Tottenham. If you go a goal behind, it can be very difficult for you, but thankfully, we got the goal and played with even more confidence," Rodgers added. Leicester City are in the second position on the Premier League table with 27 points, four points behind table-toppers Liverpool. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers start day-long 'relay' hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centres new agri laws, farmers began their day-long relay hunger strike on a chilly Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Protesting farmers will pa...

India's vaccination drive will be the largest in the world: Fitch

Indias role in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be significant both as a recipient of the medicine as well as a producer, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. The country has one of the largest vaccine ma...

India records 24,337 new coronavirus cases

India has recorded 24,337 new cases of the novel coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Monday, taking its tally to 10.06 million infections.Indias total number of infections passed the 10 million milestone mark on Saturday, but the ra...

AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod to the market asthma drug

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorization from the Drug Controller General of India for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma. AstraZeneca Pharma Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020