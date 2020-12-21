'Match-winner' Benzema is on a different level: Zidane after Real Madrid's 5th straight win

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema saying that the "match-winner" is on a "different level" and his contribution to games is not just limited to scoring goals. Zidane's remarks came after Real Madrid defeated Eibar 3-1 in La Liga here on Monday. This was Real Madrid's fifth straight win in all competitions.

"Benzema is a match-winner because what he's doing is on a different level, not just because of the goals. I always repeat myself saying the same thing about Karim," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "It's not only his goals, he's a focal point in our game, he's very important for us and when he scores, he scores it's even better, obviously, but he's very important for our team," he added.

Benzema scored the opening goal of the match, putting Real Madrid ahead in just the sixth minute. Luka Modric added another goal to Real Madrid's tally in the 13th minute. Eibar's only goal came in the 28th minute with the help of Kike's strike. Real Madrid managed to restore their two-goal lead in the 90+2nd after Lucas Vazquez found the net.

Meanwhile, with this victory, Sergio Ramos has become the third player in the standings for the number of Real Madrid victories in LaLiga. The club captain reached 313 wins in the league competition and moved ahead of Sanchis (312). Only Raul (327) and Casillas (334) have won more league matches than Ramos. Zidane further stated: "We have to highlight everyone's performance. It was a great game today and it a great performance from both teams. It's a well-deserved victory." (ANI)