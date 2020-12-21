Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola not expecting January signings

When asked if City were looking to strengthen their strikeforce in the January window, Guardiola said: "No, I don't think so because the economic situation around the world is what it is. "All the clubs struggle - we are not an exception." While City have lacked a cutting edge up front their defence has been rock solid. Saturday's 1-0 victory at Southampton marked their sixth clean sheet of the season and they have conceded a total of 12 league goals, the fewest of the 20 teams.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:42 IST
Soccer-Man City's Guardiola not expecting January signings

Manchester City are unlikely to dip into the transfer market in the January window, despite their issues in attack, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club's finances, manager Pep Guardiola said. City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has yet to open his account in the Premier League this season, with injuries limiting his time on the pitch, while Gabriel Jesus has netted only twice.

City have scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 they had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign. When asked if City were looking to strengthen their strikeforce in the January window, Guardiola said: "No, I don't think so because the economic situation around the world is what it is.

"All the clubs struggle - we are not an exception." While City have lacked a cutting edge up front their defence has been rock solid.

Saturday's 1-0 victory at Southampton marked their sixth clean sheet of the season and they have conceded a total of 12 league goals, the fewest of the 20 teams. Ruben Dias has flourished since his arrival from Benfica in September and Guardiola expects the Portuguese defender to be an integral part of the club's future.

"Ruben doesn't make a single mistake and he is always focused," Guardiola said. "Our club bought an exceptional defender - especially for the personality. "What is important when you buy a player is that you have a feeling they will be settled for the next years. And we are pretty sure Ruben will give us big moments."

City face Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AuthBridge, India's largest Authentication Technology Company unveils electronic signature solution in collaboration with MSBDocs

SignDrive eliminates the need of wet signatures to allow Paperless onboarding and document management Predicted to be most useful for BFSI, Pharma, ITITES, Healthcare, Logistics and shared economy sector SignDrive is an industry-agnostic...

France to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday - health minister

France will start its COVID-19 vaccination programme next Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on his Twitter feed.Veran added in his Tweet on Monday that the French vaccination programme would start off with the most vulnerable memb...

Ind vs Aus: Talks of completely banning bouncers should be dismissed, says Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell while refusing to entertain any idea on limiting or banning bouncers, has floated an idea of strengthing any existing law regarding the protection of tailenders from bouncers. Ahead of the Border-Gavask...

Boy's kidnapping: Six sent to police custody

Six people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year old boy in Dakshina Kannada district, have been remanded to ten days police custody by a local court. The boy and his parents had reached home on Saturday from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020