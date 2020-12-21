Soccer-Man City's Guardiola not expecting January signings

Manchester City are unlikely to dip into the transfer market in the January window, despite their issues in attack, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club's finances, manager Pep Guardiola said. City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has yet to open his account in the Premier League this season, with injuries limiting his time on the pitch, while Gabriel Jesus has netted only twice.

City have scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 they had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign. When asked if City were looking to strengthen their strikeforce in the January window, Guardiola said: "No, I don't think so because the economic situation around the world is what it is.

"All the clubs struggle - we are not an exception." While City have lacked a cutting edge up front their defence has been rock solid.

Saturday's 1-0 victory at Southampton marked their sixth clean sheet of the season and they have conceded a total of 12 league goals, the fewest of the 20 teams. Ruben Dias has flourished since his arrival from Benfica in September and Guardiola expects the Portuguese defender to be an integral part of the club's future.

"Ruben doesn't make a single mistake and he is always focused," Guardiola said. "Our club bought an exceptional defender - especially for the personality. "What is important when you buy a player is that you have a feeling they will be settled for the next years. And we are pretty sure Ruben will give us big moments."

City face Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.