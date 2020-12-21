Left Menu
Gayle, Afridi, Bravo to feature in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Some of the world's most renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Dwayne Bravo will be seen in action in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, to be played from January 28 to February 6. The entire tournament will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Arguably the greatest limited-overs cricketer of all time, Gayle will take centre stage as the icon player for Team Abu Dhabi. With over 1,000 T20 sixes under his belt, the West Indian is raring to produce the fireworks in the fast-paced ten-over format. ''The shorter the format, the more exciting the game becomes, I can't wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again, watch out Abu Dhabi - a Gayle storm is coming!'' said Gayle in a statement issued by the organisers.

While Gayle is part of Team Abu Dhabi, Afridi will be the icon player for Qalandars, Bravo for Delhi Bulls, Russell for Northern Warriors and Narine for Deccan Gladiators. Other big names to feature in the event are former Pakistan captain Shoaib Mailk for defending champions Maratha Arabians and Sri Lankan duo of Thisara Perera (Pune Devils) and Isuru Udana (Bangla Tigers).

''I look forward to coming back to the Abu Dhabi T10 and playing in one of the most stunning stadiums in the world,'' said Afridi. His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, felt proud about the city's growing sporting reputation.

''Although we have hosted numerous local and international cricket events in the past, our commitment to host the second season of Abu Dhabi T10 enhances our gold star portfolio of world-class destination sporting events. ''It builds upon and expands our profile for bringing together the top athletes in world sport and offering elite competition and unparalleled entertainment value,'' Al Awani said.

Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first-ever 10-over tournament in the world to receive the full backing and sanction of both the International Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board..

